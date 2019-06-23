Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.29.

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,023,392.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,104.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,228,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $4,213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 343,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,987,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,460,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,298 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.42. 2,073,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,783. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

