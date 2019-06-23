Kepler Capital Markets Raises Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target to GBX 175

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price target increased by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 207 ($2.70) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 186.78 ($2.44).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 126.90 ($1.66) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 191.56 ($2.50). The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of €0.04 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.28%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

