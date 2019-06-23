JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.90. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

