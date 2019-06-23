JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 400 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZURN. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC set a CHF 355 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 315 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 337.81.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.