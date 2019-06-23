Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Severfield (LON:SFR)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Severfield (LON:SFR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 98 ($1.28) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Severfield in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

LON:SFR opened at GBX 70 ($0.91) on Wednesday. Severfield has a 12-month low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 89.40 ($1.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.79 million and a PE ratio of 10.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

