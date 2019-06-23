JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
JD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of JD.Com from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. CLSA upgraded shares of JD.Com from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie set a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.Com and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, China International Capital upgraded shares of JD.Com to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.
JD opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 968.67 and a beta of 1.36. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 2,305.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.
JD.Com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.