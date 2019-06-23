JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

JD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of JD.Com from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. CLSA upgraded shares of JD.Com from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie set a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.Com and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, China International Capital upgraded shares of JD.Com to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 968.67 and a beta of 1.36. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $121.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 2,305.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.