Jacqueline Kunzler Sells 593 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stock

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $47,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $725,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.80.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Baxter International’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 470,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $75.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

