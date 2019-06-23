Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Director Sells $688,500.00 in Stock

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Director Matthew C. Flanigan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

JKHY opened at $137.34 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $163.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $380.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

