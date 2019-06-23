J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of J.B. Hunt have underperformed its industry in a year's time. High costs, primarily due to increase in driver wages, persistently affected the company's bottom line. Also, driver shortages have been hampering J.B. Hunt’s operations. Escalating capital expenditures are further adding to the costs. The successive deterioration in the operating ratio is an added concern. In the last two quarters, the company’s operating income declined due to costs associated with rail purchase transportation. Furthermore, J.B. Hunt is a highly leveraged company. However, its growth by acquisition strategy raises optimism. Notably, the Cory 1st Choice Home Delivery buyout in February has strengthened J.B. Hunt’s presence in the fast evolving last mile delivery market. Also, the company is making efforts to reward its shareholders”

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JBHT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.39.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $129.98.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.52 per share, for a total transaction of $472,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,369 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,237.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John N. Roberts purchased 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.23 per share, with a total value of $199,967.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,963.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. FMR LLC raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,049,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,673,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 601,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 402,618 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 594,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,268,000 after purchasing an additional 395,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 753,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,072,000 after purchasing an additional 357,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.