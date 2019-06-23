Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

INVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised Invitation Homes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $27.00 price target on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.80.

NYSE:INVH opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.09%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 29,925 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $743,037.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 40,000,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $928,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,029,925 shares of company stock worth $2,007,603,038. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,017,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,400,000 after buying an additional 4,011,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,745,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,528,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,081 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,874,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,568 shares in the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

