Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTEC. BidaskClub raised Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on Intec Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intec Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NTEC opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Intec Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

