Insider Selling: Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) Major Shareholder Sells $113,975.00 in Stock

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $113,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SNHY opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.87. Sun Hydraulics Co. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $58.13.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $146.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Hydraulics Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNHY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Sun Hydraulics to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,601,000 after buying an additional 164,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,987,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,968,000 after buying an additional 82,056 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,297,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,354,000 after buying an additional 30,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the fourth quarter worth about $15,410,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Sun Hydraulics Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of soolutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

