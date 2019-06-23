Insider Selling: RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Sells $81,750.00 in Stock

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Orazio John S. D sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of -0.29. RGC Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. RGC Resources had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in RGC Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 81,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RGC Resources by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in RGC Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 142,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RGC Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

