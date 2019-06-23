Insider Selling: Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) CEO Sells 12,786 Shares of Stock

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) CEO Todd A. Adams sold 12,786 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $368,108.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,126,262.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rexnord stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. Rexnord Corp has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rexnord by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rexnord by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 45,268 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.