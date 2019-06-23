Insider Selling: Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $264,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $424,237.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ RGNX opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.59. Regenxbio Inc has a one year low of $38.56 and a one year high of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on RGNX. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Regenxbio in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Regenxbio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.
About Regenxbio
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.
Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.