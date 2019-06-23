Insider Selling: Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $264,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $424,237.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.59. Regenxbio Inc has a one year low of $38.56 and a one year high of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 4.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,420,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,400,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the first quarter worth about $643,000. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 240,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 74.6% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 111,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGNX. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Regenxbio in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Regenxbio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

