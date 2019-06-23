Insider Selling: EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) Insider Sells £26,450,048.70 in Stock

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) insider Alexander Frolov sold 4,165,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.30), for a total transaction of £26,450,048.70 ($34,561,673.46).

Shares of LON EVR opened at GBX 636 ($8.31) on Friday. EVRAZ plc has a 12-month low of GBX 435.50 ($5.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 698.40 ($9.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.45.

EVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of EVRAZ to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 611 ($7.98) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of EVRAZ from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 535 ($6.99).

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

