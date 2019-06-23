Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Sells $2,658,500.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total transaction of $2,658,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

COST opened at $266.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $268.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.27.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.