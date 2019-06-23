Insider Selling: Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Chairman Sells $906,817.50 in Stock

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Chairman Lecil E. Cole sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $906,817.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 492,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,451,185.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CVGW stock opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Calavo Growers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 424.9% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

