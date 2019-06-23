Insider Buying: Clearstar Inc (LON:CLSU) Insider Buys £21,170 in Stock

Clearstar Inc (LON:CLSU) insider André Schnabl purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £21,170 ($27,662.35).

CLSU opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Clearstar Inc has a 1-year low of GBX 50.22 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Clearstar in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

ClearStar, Inc provides technology and services to the background check industry, supporting background screening companies, employers, and employees with their recruitment and employment application decisions and human capital management primarily in the United States. It provides employment intelligence to its clients through a suite of IT applications for day-to-day use in their business.

