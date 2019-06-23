Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €21.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Independent Research set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.48 ($24.97).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

