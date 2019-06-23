HSBC Lowers INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to Reduce

HSBC lowered shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

ICAGY stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.881 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. INTL CONS AIRL/S’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

About INTL CONS AIRL/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

