Homeserve (LON:HSV) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSV. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Homeserve from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,120 ($14.63) target price on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Homeserve from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,124.44 ($14.69).

Shares of LON HSV opened at GBX 1,196 ($15.63) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. Homeserve has a 12 month low of GBX 847.50 ($11.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,275 ($16.66). The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $5.20. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Homeserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

