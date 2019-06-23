Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) EVP Sells $1,413,752.60 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 19,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $1,413,752.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,180.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.88 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

