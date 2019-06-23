Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a mkt perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $32.53 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $112.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.43%.

In related news, insider John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 13,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $419,574.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,198,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,271,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,048,000 after buying an additional 642,443 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Management Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,006,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,011,000 after buying an additional 606,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 376,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after buying an additional 362,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

