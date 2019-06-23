GYM Group (LON:GYM) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 265 ($3.46).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.09) price target on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GYM Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 325.50 ($4.25).

Shares of GYM stock opened at GBX 246.50 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $339.64 million and a P/E ratio of 46.51. GYM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 344.50 ($4.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.27.

In other GYM Group news, insider Richard Darwin sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90), for a total value of £24,597.60 ($32,141.12).

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

