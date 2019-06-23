Guggenheim Reaffirms Hold Rating for Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Guggenheim reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We note MFRM’s store base is roughly 20% smaller than it was when the parties last had an active selling relationship, while the company has a new management team and merchandising/ customer approach that TPX spoke favorably of. In particular, TPX noted MFRM’s more customer-centric approach on today’s conference call. We believe this agreement should bring some stability to the U.S. bedding market, while expanding TPX’s distribution and share of voice in the marketplace.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TPX. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.76.

TPX stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 78.28%. The firm had revenue of $690.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $28,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $1,472,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,567,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,661 in the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 93,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

