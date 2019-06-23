Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Good Times Restaurants worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, small box' restaurant concept.

