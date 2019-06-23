Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) a €62.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.29 ($88.71).

SU opened at €78.90 ($91.74) on Thursday. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

