Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $13.68 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.24). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $239.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $90,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,291.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,800 shares of company stock worth $377,254 over the last three months. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 873,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after acquiring an additional 489,591 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,134,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,494,000 after acquiring an additional 121,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 183,384 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

