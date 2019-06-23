Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $12.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush upgraded Glu Mobile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut Glu Mobile from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Glu Mobile from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.92.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, insider Masi Niccolo De sold 90,714 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $975,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 770,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,170 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $30,274.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,354,612 shares of company stock valued at $57,268,342 in the last 90 days. 6.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,694,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after buying an additional 92,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,230 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,358,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 36,629 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,296,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after purchasing an additional 684,258 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

