Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Insider Sells $1,784,600.00 in Stock

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,670,314.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffery W. Yabuki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $1,709,800.00.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $92.29. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fiserv by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Fiserv from $71.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

