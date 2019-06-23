Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Insider Sells $1,784,600.00 in Stock

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,670,314.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jeffery W. Yabuki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $1,709,800.00.
Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $92.29. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fiserv by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.
FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Fiserv from $71.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
