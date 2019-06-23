Financial Comparison: Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) & WNS (NASDAQ:WNS)

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and WNS (NYSE:WNS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo -73.90% -76.66% -31.39% WNS 13.04% 23.64% 15.93%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pinduoduo and WNS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 0 2 9 0 2.82 WNS 0 0 5 1 3.17

Pinduoduo presently has a consensus price target of $29.71, indicating a potential upside of 41.12%. WNS has a consensus price target of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.18%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than WNS.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinduoduo and WNS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $1.91 billion 12.22 -$1.49 billion ($2.00) -10.53 WNS $809.10 million 3.68 $105.43 million $2.25 26.09

WNS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WNS beats Pinduoduo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides shared services, such as customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, as well as manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

