Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Update

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,275,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the April 30th total of 14,991,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 24.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Express by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,096,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Express by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 208,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 21,530 shares during the period.

Express stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Express has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $451.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.41 million. Express had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Express will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPR. ValuEngine upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Express from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Express from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Express from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

