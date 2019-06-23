Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Essentra (LON:ESNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Essentra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 478.33 ($6.25).

Shares of ESNT stock opened at GBX 425.40 ($5.56) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. Essentra has a 12-month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 517 ($6.76). The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 46.24.

In other Essentra news, insider Paul Forman acquired 20,000 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 393 ($5.14) per share, for a total transaction of £78,600 ($102,704.82). Also, insider Jon Green sold 1,207 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total transaction of £4,948.70 ($6,466.35).

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

