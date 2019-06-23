Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given Outperform Rating at AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ESI has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.70.

TSE:ESI opened at C$4.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$4.14 and a 52 week high of C$7.20.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$445.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Ensign Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.30%.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

