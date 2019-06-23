Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ERI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Eldorado Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $627.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.92 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapphire Star Partners LP grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

