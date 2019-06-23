Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EGO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.98. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 97.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $80.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Loews Corp increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 60.5% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 158,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 59,698 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 104.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,103,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after buying an additional 2,099,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

