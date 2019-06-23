Eight Capital Trims Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Target Price to C$8.00

Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) had its price target decreased by Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KBLT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cobalt 27 Capital from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cobalt 27 Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.86.

Get Cobalt 27 Capital alerts:

KBLT stock opened at C$4.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. Cobalt 27 Capital has a 52-week low of C$3.27 and a 52-week high of C$9.67.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a minerals company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Vale's worldclass Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of nine royalties, as well as intends to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties, and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.