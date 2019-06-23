Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) & XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Head to Head Survey

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) and XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and XPO Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XPO Logistics $17.28 billion 0.29 $422.00 million $3.19 17.25

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond S Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and XPO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping N/A N/A N/A XPO Logistics 2.30% 11.26% 3.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Diamond S Shipping and XPO Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping 0 0 3 0 3.00 XPO Logistics 0 2 13 0 2.87

Diamond S Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 73.12%. XPO Logistics has a consensus price target of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.52%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than XPO Logistics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of Diamond S Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats Diamond S Shipping on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services. Its Logistics segment offers a range of contract logistics services, including value-added warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, cold chain solutions, reverse logistics, packaging and labeling, factory support, aftermarket support, inventory management and personalization services; and engineered and customized solutions and supply chain optimization services; The company offers its services to customers in various industries, such as retail, e-commerce, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods. XPO Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

