Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Dell (NASDAQ:DELL)

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.93.
Dell stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. Dell has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.47.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in Dell by 823.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.