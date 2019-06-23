Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Dell (NASDAQ:DELL)

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.93.

Get Dell alerts:

Dell stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. Dell has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in Dell by 823.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.