Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.01 ($54.66).

DHER opened at €41.16 ($47.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a twelve month high of €52.35 ($60.87). The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion and a PE ratio of -200.78.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

