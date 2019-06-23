Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $8961.5-9047 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.09 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $6.30-6.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $121.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $95.83 and a 1 year high of $125.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.17.

In other news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $8,676,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,865.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $39,190.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

