Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 470 ($6.14).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Numis Securities cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.77) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 399.42 ($5.22).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 356.40 ($4.66) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 410.80 ($5.37). The stock has a market cap of $915.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 4.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In related news, insider Kevin Maguire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.99), for a total value of £38,200 ($49,915.07). Also, insider Octavia Morley bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936 ($26,049.92).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

