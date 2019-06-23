Craig Hallum Raises DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target to $11.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DMAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $4.64 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Pilnik bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 23,150 shares of company stock worth $65,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 1.09% of DiaMedica Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

