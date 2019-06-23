Cowen Reaffirms Outperform Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $228.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $230.00.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded FedEx from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.77.

NYSE FDX opened at $165.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. FedEx has a twelve month low of $150.68 and a twelve month high of $259.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $29,547,039.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,945,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,032,888.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $525,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,135 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $361,574,000 after acquiring an additional 281,483 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in FedEx by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,548,876 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $280,985,000 after buying an additional 601,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

