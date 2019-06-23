Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.01-2.05 EPS.

NYSE OFC opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $31.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $148.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.89 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.14.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,458 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $97,273.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,063.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

