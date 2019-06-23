Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Set at $45.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.38.

Continental Resources stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 191,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.85 per share, with a total value of $8,219,829.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 296,428 shares of company stock worth $12,531,996. 77.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

