Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FMCC opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.44.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

