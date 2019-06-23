Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Commscope from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Commscope from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commscope from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commscope from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commscope currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of Commscope stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Commscope has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Commscope had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Commscope’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Commscope will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $1,279,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $73,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Commscope by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Commscope by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 500,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Commscope by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 31,316 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Commscope during the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commscope by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 900,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 591,068 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

