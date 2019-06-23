Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CODX. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

CODX stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 19,057.66% and a negative return on equity of 430.95%. Analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

